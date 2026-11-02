BEVERLY HILLS—On November 2, the City of Beverly Hills announced that they are hosting a free recycling event on Sunday, November 8, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Beverly Hills Farmers Market located on Civic Center Drive and 3rd Street.

Items that will be accepted for recycling include; Shredding (up to 50lbs), E-Waste (obsolete computers,electronics…), Compost, and this year, for the first time, pumpkins.

Drive-thru service is available. Participants are asked to remove all non-compostable items; plastic eyes, pipe cleaners, painted parts, candles… from their jack-o-lanterns beforehand.

This service is completely free. Free two-hour parking is available in the Civic Center parking garage.

For further questions on what is accepted, please contact AskBH.

The City of Beverly Hills posted the following information regarding the use of compost.

For flower beds and vegetable gardens: Mix compost into the top few inches of soil to improve nutrient content.

For potted plants: Add a layer of compost to the top of the soil or mix it into the potting soil.

For mulching: Use compost as a natural mulch around trees and shrubs to retain moisture.