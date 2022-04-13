BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced in a press release on April 12 that they are asking fro public input on long-term development of its property located at 8421 Wilshire Boulevard (also known as the “Gale Yard”).

The site is being used as the staging yard for Metro’s construction of the Wilshire/La Cienega Purple Line Station. Beverly Hills owns the Gale Yard site and plans to develop the site after the Metro project is completed.

The city will hold the first hybrid meeting on May 2 at 6 p.m. to hear community input on potential uses for the Gale Yard site. The meeting will take place at the BH City Hall’s Council Chamber, and the public can virtually attend.

Community members are asked to complete a short survey to view potential uses and provide additional suggestions. Once feedback from the public is collected, the city may start preparing a Request for Proposal (RFP) soliciting development proposals for the site.

To complete the survey, view more details about the project, and to access the virtual meeting, visit beverlyhills.org/galeyard.