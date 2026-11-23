BEVERLY HILLS The Beverly Hills Hotel which has existed for 114 years is receiving a lavish upgrade that adds new nightlife options for guests. This is the biggest expansion the hotel has seen since the addition of the Crescent Wing in 1949, which was designed by Paul Revere.

In March 2026, Dorchester Collection announced a five-space expansion, with Ken Fulk overseeing it as creative director and IBV Architecture listed as architect of record. The expansion adds five new dining, lounging, and nightlife spaces to the left of the red-carpet lobby entrance, including a cocktail bar. One of the most anticipated expansions is The Supper Club, a 94-seat dining and live-music venue with a view of the Century City skyline.

The Supper Club will be open until 1 a.m., feature coastal Italian cuisine curated by chef Mattia Agazzi, and enforce a no-photos policy. “This concept perfectly fits into the heritage of this hotel, but allows us to do something fresh,” Beverly Hills Hotel Food and Beverage Head Megan Doherty told The Hollywood Reporter. The Supper Club is scheduled to open by the end of 2026, but no official date has been announced.

The Beverly Hills Hotel General Manager John Scanlon told The Hollywood Reporter he is most impressed by the luxurious, currently unnamed cocktail bar. The cocktail bar will feature a lobby-oriented lounge and afternoon tea service. “We’ll have bespoke teas and hand-painted China from Royal Crown Derby and custom sterling silver tea stands that have been made by Arthur Price. It’s a Claridge’s-level experience,” Scanlon told THR.

An astonishing 14-seat theater screening room designed by Ken Fulk is among the other major upgrades to the Beverly Hills Hotel. The theater is designed for film screenings and record-release listening events. No official opening date has been announced for the new entertainment upgrades. Completion of each is expected to occur sometime between late 2026 and early 2027.