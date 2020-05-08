BEL AIR—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie, Sutton Stracke, recently showed off her insane backyard in her new Bel Air mansion as first reported by Bravo on April 21.

The southern debutante is originally from Augusta, Georgia, and moved to Los Angeles after living in New York City. She moved to New York City as an aspiring ballet dancer in her 20’s.

According to Bravo, while living in New York City she worked as the Director of Development for The Cunningham Dance Foundation as well as the Augusta Ballet’s Executive Director.

The 48-year-old Beverly Hills socialite’s new home might be a Californian house, however, she brings in many southern qualities to her home in the design and interior design. According to Bravo, the backyard is pure Californian.

Located in a lush and wealthy neighborhood, the Bel Air mansion’s outdoor space includes a raised infinity-edge pool with a waterfall feature. The backyard also includes a jacuzzi and a spacious patio made for lounging and entertainment.

A few weeks ago on Tuesday, April 21, Strackle shared to her Instagram stories, pictures of what her three children – daughter, Porter (17) and sons Philip (15) and James (12) – were doing in the backyard while quarantining at home, according to Bravo.

In Strackles home tour video with BravoTV.com, she said that the family is in the backyard almost every weekend. She said that she loves living in Bel Air and her children love it there and like to have school parties in the backyard.

“It’s about friends and family and fun and relaxation. It’s where we decompress on the weekends,” said Strackle on the BravoTV.com house tour.