ENCINO—Reality star Dorit Kemsley of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was the victim of a home invasion robbery on Wednesday, October 27. TMZ obtained footage via FOX11 in Los Angeles that showed the burglars got into the home by breaking a window in the back of the home. The actress was asleep at the time of the incident. TMZ reported over $100,000 in goods were taken from the home. Her husband, PK was not home at the time of the incident. Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne arrived at Dorit’s home to show their support for their friend.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

The LAPD reported that at approximately 10:50 p.m., three suspects wearing dark hoodies broke into the home on the 17000 block of Adlon Road. Dorit was met by the suspects and in fear complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables. The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck. The suspects are described as three Black males, 20-30 years of age, wearing black hoodies, and dark pants.

Dorit posted the following message on her Instagram page:

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.

My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all of your support, Much love, Dorit.”

If anyone has tips or videos / photos of this incident, they are asked to email RHDtipline@lapd.online. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Klotz and Detective Moreno at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may go to www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.”