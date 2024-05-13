BEVERLY HILLS—On May 8, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that on May 1, the city of Beverly Hills was notified by the State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that its revised draft Housing Element that was adopted March 18, 2024 and submitted for review on March 19, 2024 was in substantial compliance with the State Housing Element Law.

“We are pleased that our efforts were recognized and received formal certification by HCD,” said Michael Forbes, Director of Community Development. “I commend the intensive work of our City Staff working closely with HCD during the process and we look forward to implementing the plan’s programs as soon as possible.”

The State of California requires that each jurisdiction’s housing element be updated every 8 years and certified by the State. Beverly Hills updated its Housing Element for the 2021 to 2029 period. A major component of this update is the 6th Cycle Regional Housing Needs Assessment (“RHNA”), in which the State estimates each region’s housing needs for all income groups.

The city of Beverly Hills is continuing to review plans and issue building permits for all types of projects. To learn more and view the certification letter, visit beverlyhills.org/housingelementupdate.