BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council indicated in a press release that to assist with the State Drought Emergency they adopted additional water conservation measures that are now in effect.

Residents and businesses are required to maintain a 2-day a week watering schedule, with no watering (sprinklers or hose) between 9 am and 6 pm and no water run-off. For locations north of Santa Monica Boulevard, the watering days are Monday and Friday. For locations south of Santa Monica Boulevard, the watering days are Tuesday and Saturday. Supplemental watering for trees is permitted.

“Beverly Hills has always responded to the call to conserve,” said Director of Public Works Shana Epstein. “As we take these proactive steps to achieve a 30% reduction in citywide water use, we thank the members of our community for once again doing their part.”

Real-time monitoring of water usage is available by signing up for Beverly Hills’ Water Tracking program at water.beverlyhills.org.

For more details including penalties for non-compliance, visit www.bhsaves.org, email askpw@beverlyhills.org, or call 310-285-2467.