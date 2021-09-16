BEVERLY HILLS—September is National Preparedness Month and citizens and companies in the city of Beverly Hills are urged to examine their emergency procedures to guarantee they are up-to-date.

National Preparedness Month is a national campaign held to inspire Americans to use manageable steps to arrange for emergencies in their residences, businesses, and schools campuses.

The aim is to increase public knowledge and encourage a “call to action” by members in the neighborhood to take the required actions to protect their lives and their homes and businesses.

“It’s important that we plan for any disaster, big or small so that we are able to protect ourselves and our families at all times,” said City of Beverly Hills Emergency Management Manager, Meena Janmohamed. “We want to continue to educate the community on ways to plan ahead as part of this annual campaign.”

To be ready for an emergency, citizens are asked to be prepared for at least 7 days to 2 weeks. A major emergency could destroy emergency and city assistance resources, which may cause delays for those requesting help.

Tips for self-sufficiency are as follows: Creating a Plan (visit ready.gov/plan) with household members and address how to communicate beforehand, when and following a disaster; Build a Kit (visit beverlyhills.org/emergencysupplykit) by collecting supplies that will last for several days and Stay Informed (visit beverlyhills.org/disaster) and sign-up for the City’s emergency notifications as well as its Earthquake Reporting App (beverlyhills.org/reportaquake).

For additional details on how to prepare and how to gather emergency supplies, visit beverlyhills.org/emergencymanagement or call (310) 285-1014.