BEVERLY HILLS— On August 6, Beverly Hills Television, which streams on Channel 10, launched a new summer concert series titled Concerts on Cañon.

This series was brought to community members by The Arts & Culture Division of The City of Beverly Hills’ Community Services Department. It will air every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. until September 10.

“We are excited to bring a wide breadth of arts and culture programming to the community during this time. We hope you enjoy watching these wonderful performances in the comfort of your own home, until we can meet again in person,” says Kristin Buhagiar, Recreation Services Manager for the Arts & Culture Division.

In the past, this free concert series was an in-person event that took place in the heart of Beverly Hills, but due to COVID-19, the series will now be taking an online platform.

Featured bands include Rod Lightning and the Thunderbolts of Love with classic rock ’n roll, The Hodads with surf music, The OC3 Classic with rock ’n roll music from the 1970’s to the 1990’s, and Bill Rotella & the Earthstones with original music.

Concerts on Cañon can be viewed on BHTV Channel 10 or beverlyhills.org/live at its scheduled time. BHTV’s full program schedule can be viewed here.

Community Service Director Jenny Rogers said, “Enjoy the best of Arts & Culture in August. We are thrilled to showcase the best local performers in a beautiful outdoor setting courtesy of the City of Beverly Hills and BHTV!”