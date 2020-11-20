BEVERLY HILLS—Villa Firenze, the most expensive mansion, is being listed by Aircraft Billionaire CEO Steven Udvar-Hazy and Air Lease Corporation. The Italian village Estate has no listing date for the auction.

The Villa Firenze property has 20 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms and sits on nine acres of land, four of those acres feature the landscaped backyard. The inside of the estate has high ceilings, formal socializing areas and is approximately 20,000 square feet.

The property features views of a pool, there is a pool house, a private tennis court, a walking/jogging trail, and a two bedroom, two-story guesthouse with stone and marble flooring. The doorways are arched, and the estate features several fireplaces throughout the village.

There is also a separate lot that comes with the home and a 30-car courtyard centered around Canary Island palms that are 40 feet tall.

This is the largest estate located in North Beverly Park in a gated community where actors like Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, and Sylvester Stallone reside.

The estate was built by architect William Hablinski, the home has its own street, and is being listed by listing from Hilton & Hyland. For more information email info@hiltonhyland.com.

The estate sale will be auctioned by Concierge Auctions, a New York-Texas-Based company, that continues to hold a world record for the most expensive celebrity homes sold across the United States.