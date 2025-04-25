BEVERLY HILLS—On April 23, Beverly Hills Mayor PsyD. Sharona Nazarian hosted the Consul General of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Bandar Azaid. They met at Mayor Nazarian’s Beverly Hills office.



According to the X social media page of Consulate LA, the official account of the General Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Los Angeles, Mr. Bandar Alzaid first offered Mayor Nazarian his “heartfelt congratulations” on her recent election into office.



On April 1, Sharona Nazarian was sworn in as Mayor at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts. She is the first Iranian-born Jewish female to serve as Mayor.



Consul General Bandar Alzaid and Mayor Nazarian reportedly discussed items of mutual interest, “to both the city of Beverly Hills and the Consulate of Saudi Arabia.”



This was not the Consul General’s first trip to the United States. On October 30, 2024, Bandar Alzaid attended the 101st Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkey held by the Consul General of Turkey in Los Angeles.