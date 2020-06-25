BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, June 23 at 5:19 p.m., the city of Beverly Hills made an announcement via their official “Beverly Hills Community Life” Facebook page promoting the launch of a new, virtual educational program known as “Camp Create.”

According to city of Beverly Hills website, “Camp Create is a unique one-of-a-kind virtual experience that lets you customize your summer fun.”

The program’s offered classes cater to different age groups, with some classes catering to youths from ages 13 and up, while other classes can focus on an older demographic of ages 55 and up. The “Intergenerational Dance Shake Out!” has no age restriction and is a class that encourages the entire family to get together and participate in “family-style exercise.” Classes are focused on providing “art and specialty experiences,” with classes being offered on dance, music theater, theory, and much more.

Classes also have a free trial period, starting on Monday, June 29 and ending on Friday, July 3. After this trial period ends, members can choose to register in the six week long summer classes for fees that vary depending on the class being offered.

For more information on the program, including the ability to register for classes and view class instructors, click the link here.