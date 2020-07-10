BEVERLY HILLS— On Thursday, July 9, various parents of Beverly Hills students held a protest at Beverly Gardens Park. Unsatisfied with the fall options available for students, they held signs that stated “My Child’s Education is Essential” and “#OpenOurSchools.”

The Beverly Hills Unified School District had initially rolled out two options for the school year. One was the default of a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning which would divide students into cohorts and alternate physically attending school. The other was a virtual Independent Learning Center. This was designed in 2019 for students with non-traditional learning styles. Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy said in an email that the plans are “contingent on direction from the Department of Public Health.”

On Tuesday, July 7, a third option was proposed at a Study Session. In this, teachers would teach classes from their physical on-campus classrooms. However, students would virtually log into class. Bregy is considering this option as an alternative to the hybrid model, the board fully supported it.

The possibility of this is what led to the protests.

“The reason we’re here today is that we are asking for the District to take the majority of the parents seriously. Over 54 percent of parents want the schools to open with clear CDC guidelines. Of course, safety first which was all decided, planned and discussed,” said a protester to the Beverly Hills Courier.

Another protester, Natalie Ashouri, said: “Parents are unhappy with the status quo and we want to have a choice. Little kids are not able to teach themselves. There has to be a different solution.”

The BHUSD Board will meet next on July 14 to further discuss plans for the upcoming academic year.