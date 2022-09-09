BEVERLY HILLS—September is National Preparedness Month and residents and businesses in Beverly Hills are asked to review their emergency plans and ensure they are prepared for any disaster. Each September, as part of this effort, Beverly Hills launches a public awareness campaign aimed at educating the community about the importance of planning and how to take the necessary steps to protect life, property, and safety of themselves, family members, neighbors and co-workers.

A major disaster could impact emergency and city service resources, delaying attention to those in need. To be adequately prepared for an emergency, residents are asked to be self-sufficient for at least seven days, perhaps up to two weeks.

This September, Beverly Hills is advising the community to revisit emergency plans, build an emergency kit, review current emergency information tools and talk to friends and family about how to communicate before, during, and after a disaster.

To sign-up for City Emergency Alerts that can be sent directly to your phone, visit beverlyhills.org/emergencynotification and text BHPDalert to 888777.

The community is encouraged to join the program, ‘JUST IN CASE BH,’ developed by the city together with residents, the Fire and Police Departments, Neighborhood Watch, and businesses to ensure the community is connected, informed and prepared in the event of an emergency or a natural disaster. More information can be viewed at beverlyhills.org/justincasebh.org.

To review additional helpful tools and tips, visit beverlyhills.org/emergencymanagement and at ready.gov/plan.