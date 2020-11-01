BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, October 31, police were called for an altercation at the weekly Trump rally on Rodeo Drive. Due to a fight that broke out, this week’s rally was shut down.

News reports indicate that this week’s rally was expecting counter-protesters. Police were on hand in their riot gear should problems arise. A fight did break out in a totally different demonstration at Roxbury Park. Police broke up the fight and declared an unlawful assembly. No arrests were made.

In a separate incident, Biden supporter, Michael Smith, 30, stood on Rodeo drive holding a Black Lives Matter (BLM) sign in the middle of the Trump rally. Smith publicly complained that he was screamed at and coughed on by some of the participants. He indicated that BLM was misinterpreted.

https://www.facebook.com/shiva.bagheri.35/videos/10223669613706781

Trump rallies have become a weekly event. Fitness and dance instructor and Beverly Hills Trump rally organizer, Shiva Bagheri called this week’s rally, the largest yet. News reports indicate that there were one thousand participants there ahead of time.

Bagheri shared that she, immigrated “the right way,” from Iran to the U.S. She told reporters that Trump supporters have been referred to as “White Supremacists,” and went on to explain that this is a very diverse group from all walks of life, saying that, “patriotism does not have a skin color.”

There was candy there for the children, people were dancing in their Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats, and appeared to be having a good time.

Beverly Hills Police kept the public informed via Twitter earlier in the day calling the rally a “Peaceful Protest.”

At 2:38 p.m. the message read, “Advisory, Unlawful Assembly has been declared near the Beverly Hills sign. Avoid the area. Traffic is impacted. BHPD and mutual aid resources are on the scene.”

http://nixle.us/CANTN