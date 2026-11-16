BEVERLY HILLS—On November 5, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that it received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on city roads.

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Max Subin. “Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone.”

The grant will provide additional programs and resources, including:

-DUI checkpoints and patrols focused on stopping suspected impaired drivers.

-High-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

-Enforcement operations focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

-Enforcement operations focused on top driving violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

-Community presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

-Officer training and/or recertification to detect and evaluate impairment levels in suspected impaired drivers: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

“Traffic safety begins with everyday decisions,” said OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty. “When we address the risky driving behaviors that put everyone on the road in danger, including speeding, distraction, and impairment, we can prevent crashes and save lives. By supporting enforcement efforts and educating communities, we’re helping to build a safety culture where looking out for others and safe travel behaviors are the norm.”

The grant program runs through September 2027. Funding was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.