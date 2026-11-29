BEVERLY HILLS—At 12:28 a.m. on November 27, the Beverly Hills Police Department posted a holiday message on its Facebook page, wishing city residents a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Some of the officers were away from their loved ones on Thanksgiving because they were on duty. In the same message, the department thanked the local businesses that supplied holiday meals to officers working both day and night shifts.

These businesses include Factor’s Famous Deli, Spago Beverly Hills, The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, and Wolfgang Puck. The Beverly Hills Hotel, managed by the Dorchester Collection, also supplied a pumpkin pie. The BHPD thanked the community for its love and support for officers during the holiday.

In the same message, the department thanked the Beth Jacob Congregation, a Jewish synagogue in Beverly Hills, for hosting a recent luncheon honoring Beverly Hills police officers. The department is grateful for the synagogue’s support over the years. It also thanked the Cedars-Sinai Security Department of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for hosting a community mixer, Coffee With The Chief, with BHPD Chief Max Subin. Finally, the Police Department thanked Ferrari Beverly Hills, a Ferrari dealership in Beverly Hills, for collaborating and expressed its love of working with and supporting local businesses.