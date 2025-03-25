BEVERLY HILLS—On March 21, the Beverly Hills Police Department informed Canyon News via email that Police Motor Officer Guzman took top honors at the 2nd Annual Bakersfield Police Motors Competition. The event was held from March 14 thru March 15.

Officer Guzman competed against 40 skilled motor officers from across California. He demonstrated exceptional skill and precision, earning:

– 1st Place in the BMW Expert Division

– 2nd Place in the Slow Ride Challenge

The competition tested riders in a series of rigorous courses designed to evaluate their technical proficiency, control, and maneuverability in high-pressure environments. Motor Officer Guzman’s victories underscore the Police Department’s commitment to excellence in training and motor safety.

“Motor Officer Guzman’s performance exemplifies the skill, discipline, and dedication of our Motor Unit,” said Chief Mark G. Stainbrook. “These competitions sharpen the abilities that keep our roads safer every day. We are incredibly proud of his achievement.”

“We commend Motor Officer Guzman for representing BHPD with professionalism and skill at this prestigious event,” said Lt. Kevin Orth, Public Information Officer for the BHPD in a statement.