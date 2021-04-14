BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Wednesday, April 14 that they are releasing the Meet Me on Wilshire and La Cienega Draft Streetscape Plan and Design Standards. According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the first streetscape plans and design standards will be featured in a series under the Connect Beverly Hills umbrella to get ready for the grand opening of two Metro Purple Line Stations in the city. The Wilshire/La Cienega (2023) and Wilshire/Rodeo (2025) stations will raise pedestrian and transit ridership along these corridors.

The outline of the Draft Plan and Standards will upgrade pedestrian amenities and create cohesive, welcoming corridors that transit riders will know is Beverly Hills upon entry into the two underground stations. The Draft Plan also introduces programming for a Mobility Hub at Wilshire Boulevard/North Gale Drive, which will improve access to the Wilshire/La Cienega station.

Recommendations will be added to public and private projects on Wilshire and La Cienega Boulevards, for the future, including the restoration of Metro Street, The city of Beverly Hills Capital Improvements Program, and private development projects.

The Draft Plan and Standards are currently available for review, the community is encouraged to be involved and comment on the project website at www.connect.beverlyhills.org.

Stakeholders may use an interactive feature to add comments directly into the document or they may submit comments by email to transportation@beverlyhills.org.

The comment portal will be available for the public to provide feedback on the Draft Streetscape Plan and Design Standards until May 10.

On May 6, the Project Advisory Committee will review and discuss the Draft Streetscape Plan and Design Standards at the Traffic and Parking Commission meeting.

During the meeting, it will allow the Project Advisory Committee to get the community’s thoughts and advise staff on potential changes that should be included in the Final Draft Streetscape Plan and Design Standards.

The Project Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on July 1—at the Traffic and Parking Commission meeting.

For more details, visit the project website at connect.beverlyhills.org, or contact the city by email at transportation@beverlyhills.org or via phone at 310-285-2467