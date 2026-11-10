BEVERLY HILLS—The City of Beverly Hills reminds residents that the annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration is on November 19. It will run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event theme is 50 Years of Brilliance, as this year marks Rodeo Drive’s 50th anniversary.

Ali Ward, an international vocalist, performer, and entertainment reporter, will host the event. The celebration will feature music and festive entertainment, including the two winners of the first-ever Rodeo Drive Has Talent search: Ortal Edri, a recording artist and singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, and Marianna Kriuchenkova, an eight-year-old singer. This open talent search aims to give emerging talent opportunities to reach a broad audience.

Additional entertainment will include Dani Armstrong, a vocalist, and Daniel Ho, a six-time Grammy Award winner, who will perform Island Holidays, adding an island theme to the celebration, along with DJ Lady Sha and more. All these performers will be on the main stage. Kym Johnson Herjavec, a two-time Mirrorball Champion and Dancing with the Stars alum, will also perform.

Food trucks and wine gardens will be available, along with festive, interactive events and holiday activities. As the celebration nears its end, a countdown will culminate with a festive button being pressed by a Member of the City Council, the Mayor of Beverly Hills, City Councilmembers, and the Rodeo Drive Committee Executive Board, launching fireworks into the sky. The celebration is free to the public. The Holiday Lighting Celebration kicks off the city’s holiday festivities, which will run until January 3, 2027. More information about the festivities can be found on the following website: https://beverlyhills.org/1682/Citywide-Holiday-Festivities