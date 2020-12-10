BEVERLY HILLS- The city of Beverly Hills announced that they will be reopening its playgrounds beginning Thursday, December 10. Roxbury, Coldwater Canyon Parks, La Cienega, Hamel, Arnaz, and Reeves mini parks will all reopen.

Safety protocols must be practiced while visiting playgrounds and parks. This includes wearing face coverings, staying six feet apart, washing your hand, and following occupancy guidelines. No food or drinks are allowed on the playground and anyone with a fever or shortness of breath must stay home.

“We understand the need for adults and children to be outdoors and recreate, and we are happy to reopen our playgrounds, however, we ask that you recreate responsibly for the safety of you as well as your neighbors. To ensure the safety of its park and playground visitors, the City of Beverly Hills will have staff on hand to monitor compliance,” the city said in an official statement.

Please visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus for more information regarding the LA County Health Order and guidelines.