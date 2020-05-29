BEVERLY HILLS–As the County of Los Angeles issued an updated Health Officer Order on Tuesday, May 26 which continues to ease the restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers in the City of Beverly Hills are able to resume both of their indoor and outdoor businesses at 50% capacity. Bars, nightclubs, and dine-in restaurants, however, are still closed.

The updates from Los Angeles County have permitted the specific businesses to begin operating, including faith-based organizations, which accommodate people less than 25% of the building’s capacity, or a maximum of 100 people; retailers that open both indoor and outdoor businesses at 50% capacity; flea markets, swap meets and drive-in movie theaters; pools, hot tubs, and saunas that are in a multi-unit residence or part of a homeowners association.

Higher-risk businesses, recreational sites, commercial properties, and activities will remain close as more frequent and prolonged person-to-person contacts are likely to occur, according to the revised Health Officer Order. This includes bars and nightclubs; gyms and fitness centers; movie theaters, and any kinds of performance theaters and arenas; bowling alleys; public piers; personal care services; playgrounds for children; community centers; museums and social gatherings unless specifically allowed by the order.

As of Friday, May 29, California had 103,886 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 4,068 deaths, according to California COVID-19 Statewide data.

The updated Health Officer Order is available online. Protocols for retail establishments opening for in-person shopping are available at LA County – Protocols for reopening. For additional information or questions regarding business in Beverly Hills, please email businessrecovery@beverlyhills.org.