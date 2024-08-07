BEVELRY HILLS—On Tuesday, August 6, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that it is inviting architects, designers and developers to submit designer-owned preapproved plans for detached Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as part of the first phase of its new “Preapproved ADU Program.” The program was created to encourage the production of ADUs that aligns with the state’s recent requirements.

“We are excited to welcome thoughtful designs that consider the distinctive character of the Beverly Hills community,” said Michael Forbes, Director of Community Development. “We hope this new program will prove to be a successful avenue for those interested in constructing an ADU while utilizing a high-quality plan in an efficient way that meets our City standards.”

During the first phase of the program, Beverly Hills will review submissions for code compliance and once approved, feature them on the city’s website. In the second phase, property owners will then be able to choose their plans, accelerating the approval process for construction and reducing costs while meeting city building and safety requirements.

Property owners using preapproved plans must still contract with the designer to use their plans, secure a building permit, and add specific property details.

The city of Beverly Hills is currently accepting applications until Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. For additional details or to apply, visit www.beverlyhills.org/preapprovedadu.