BEVERLY HILLS—Scout Troop 110 of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced their upcoming recruitment week dates on Wednesday, August 5, through Facebook which will take place virtually from August 10 to 14. Each session is scheduled from 7:00 to 7:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

The youth organization in Beverly Hills invites both boys and girls ages 10 1/2 years old or entering 6th grade until the age of 18 to participate. Their activities include camping, backpacking trips, and community service projects.

According to the BSA website, service, community engagement, and leadership development are key parts of the Scouts BSA program, which is the traditional scouting experience for this age group.

Regular meetings occur on most Monday evenings from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. and are currently held virtually. In-person meetings would happen at the La Cienega Park and Community Center located at 8400 Gregory Way. The Community Center is temporarily closed until further notice due to coronavirus health regulations.

The three ways for children to join the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) are through recruitment events, online registration, and contacting your local council. Recruitment events are held at the beginning of the school year, typically at a school or chartered partner location.

For more information on Scout Troop 110’s recruitment week, please send an email to recruitment@bh110.mytroop.us.