BEVERLY HILLS—Cynthia Brynan, 70, who was a Beverly Hills senior recreation supervisor who once assisted with management of the city-owned Greystone Mansion & Gardens, settled her discrimination, harassment and retaliation lawsuit against the City of Beverly Hills on Tuesday, February 28. The case was said to be resolved but details about a resolution have not been disclosed.

Brynan filed the lawsuit in 2019 after she was forced to resign due to a hostile environment, according to the suit. She named the Beverly Hills City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey as a defendant along with the city. At the time, Hunt-Coffey was the city’s director of recreation whom Brynan worked under.

According to the suit, a candidate many years younger than Brynan was given a promotion she also sought. Brynan also has maintained that when she informed Hunt-Coffey — the person ultimately charged with selecting who would fill the position — of her plan to apply for the promotion, Hunt-Coffey became upset and tried to discourage her from applying.

Between January through May of 2017, Brynan informally filled a managerial role and notified Hunt-Coffey of her interest in a permanent position. Hunt-Coffey’s reaction was dismissive according to the suit but Brynan applied for the position anyway despite her response.

By June of that year, Brynan went on medical leave for a knee replacement but was not given proper accommodations to have her interview for the manager job delayed. She was subjected to an interview over Skype as she was recovering. “Brynan did her best, but was clearly disadvantaged by not appearing in person and appearing under the influence of medication,” according to the complaint.

When she came back from leave she discovered that the position was given to a 35 year old woman who was a former lifeguard and had little experience in management of such venues as the Greystone Mansion.

Brynan complained to Hunt-Coffey in November 2017 stating that she believed her age was a factor in her not getting the manager position. Hunt-Coffey’s gave Brynan “no meaningful response” and didn’t take her complaints well according to the suit.

Through time, Brynan was stirpped of her responsibilities and was denied bonuses for her work prompting her to report the issues to her union representative.

Canyon News reached out to Hunt-Coffey and the city for a statement but did not hear back before print.