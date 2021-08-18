BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department conducted a Sobriety and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, August 6 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. The checkpoint location was on Santa Monica Boulevard between Crescent Drive and Canon Drive.

Officers came into contact with 956 cars, 275 vehicles, one DUI investigation was processed which resulted in one arrest. A total of 5 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and 5 additional drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

DUI Checkpoints are based on vehicle crash statistics and the number of arrests made as a result of DUI’s. According to the BHPD, in 2020, a total of 15 DUI collisions caused injuries to drivers and the victims involved in accidents.

Drivers caught operating a vehicle while impaired and charged with a DUI can expect to pay $13,500. The amount includes fees, DUI classes, fines, driver license suspension, and other expenses for jail time.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is alerting motorists that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Prescription drugs (check prescription drug labels) and marijuana can also cause impairment when used in conjunction with alcohol consumption or other drugs.

The BHPD will be conducting several DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint and/or DUI Saturation Patrol as a commitment to keep drivers suspected of driving under the influence off our highways, which will lower the risk of accidents, deaths, and injuries.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.