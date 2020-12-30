BEVERLY HILLS- On Tuesday, December 29, the City of Beverly Hills announced that they will remain under the State’s Regional Stay-at-Home. The regional Order was set to expire on Monday, December 28, but was extended for the Southern California region.

The Stay-at-Home Order urges residents to stay home as much as possible, requires face coverings to be worn and social distancing to be practiced whenever possible. The order also requires hair salons, barbershops, and personal care services as well as wineries, bars, breweries, and distilleries to remain closed. Restaurants must also remain closed for indoor and outdoor dining but can offer delivery and takeout.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also announced that those traveling outside LA County must self-quarantine for 10 days upon return. The County’s Safer At Home Order will remain in effect for as long as the States Regional Stay At Home Order remains in effect in the Southern California Region. A region is only eligible to exit from the Order when Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity projections are greater than or equal to 15%, currently, Los Angeles County has a reported ICU capacity of 0%.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone who has lost a family member or friend to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health for Los Angeles County. “Instead of hosting or attending a party this New Year’s Eve, choose to stay home and celebrate with only your household or to connect virtually with other family members and friends.”