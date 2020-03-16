BEVERLY HILLS – Beverly Hills City Manager, George Chavez, declared a local emergency in response to the ongoing public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) on Sunday, March 15. Public areas within the community including The Beverly Hills Public Library will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m in response to the concerns surrounding Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The weekly Sunday Farmers Market will close to the public beginning Sunday, March 15 until further notice. The City has also postponed community sponsored activities and events through the month of March. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our community, staff, volunteers, community partners, farmers and vendors,” said Director of Community Services Jenny Rogers.

City Council is scheduled to meet through teleconference Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. to consider the local emergency. Commission meetings scheduled for this week will be postponed. Limited public access will be available in City Hall but members of the public are strongly encouraged to stay home and watch the meeting online or on BHTV.

Beverly Hills City Hall is closed to the public until further notice and will operate as a Virtual City Hall. City personnel will continue to work from City Hall, however public counter services will not be available.

Many City services may be accessed at www.beverlyhills.org or by calling 310-285-1000. City staff will be available by phone and email to continue to serve the public.

For questions regarding Senior Programs or the Farmers' Market, please dial (310) 285-6840. For inquiries regarding City sponsored events and activities, please dial (310) 285-6830.