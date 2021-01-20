BEVERLY HILLS- On Tuesday, January 19, the City of Beverly Hills announced that they will begin phasing-in a new daytime street sweeping schedule beginning Monday, February 1, 2021.

Street cleaning will be performed Monday through Thursday and times vary between the hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. depending on the street and day. The new hours are aimed to minimize disturbances that were a result of nighttime services.

Phase 1A will begin with the region located south of Wilshire Boulevard to Olympic Boulevard between El Camino Dr. and Moreno Dr. This first phase will serve as a pilot before widespread implementation takes place over the next few months. All impacted residents will be informed by mail regarding new changes to the schedule.

A street sweeping Town Hall Meeting will be held on April 7, 2021, at 6 p.m. Visit beverlyhills.org/streetsweeping for meeting log-in information and to view a map of Phase 1A. Questions can also be directed to the Beverly Hills Public Works Customer Service Department at (310) 285-2467.