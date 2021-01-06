BEVERLY HILLS- On Tuesday, January 5, the City of Beverly Hills announced that they will be advancing its work on the Housing Element update of its General Plan which will need to be completed by October of 2021. The Housing Element will outline its future housing goals and identify programs and policies that will be put in place to try and meet the needs of the City.

California requires every jurisdiction to update their housing element every eight years and the final housing element must be approved and certified by the State. The City’s Housing Element update will cover the period from 2021 to 2029.

The City’s Community Development staff will continue to work with the Planning Commission, City Council, and the community throughout the next several months in order to develop a draft plan that can be reviewed and approved by the State.

State law currently requires each jurisdiction to adopt a General Plan, which is a comprehensive, long-term plan for its physical development. General Plans include several “elements” that address various topics. The General Plan for the City includes land use, economic sustainability, historic preservation, open space, conservation, circulation, safety, noise, housing, and public services. One of the major components of this update is the 6th Cycle Regional Housing Needs Assessment, in which the State estimates each region’s housing needs for all income groups.

The first virtual community meeting will be held on February 1, 2021, at 6 p.m. Visit beverlyhills.org/housingelementupdate for meeting log-in details.