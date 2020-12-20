BEVERLY HILLS—On January 26 at 7PM EST, an auction will take place for Villa Firenze, a mansion in Beverly Hills, California, asking price will start at $165 million.

Over a series of eight days the house will be available for bidders through Concierge Auctions on there website https://www.conciergeauctions.com/auctions/67-beverly-park-court-beverly-hills-california.

This property is listed for sale by Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland.

The Italian palazzo-style mansion has 13 bedrooms, 17 full bathrooms with 8 half bathrooms, 28,660 square feet, and on 9.87 acres.

The seller is aircraft leasing billionaire Steven F. Udvar-Hazy. Owning the property for the past three decades Udvar-Hazy started building the property back in the late 90’s according to property records.

Rick Hilton & Jeff Hyland described the estate to offer the next family “impeccable privacy”.

“Enter another world at Villa Firenze, where an authentic Italian village has been crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, encompassing more than nine pristine acres across three lots. Privacy is paramount at the most exclusive guard-gated community in Los Angeles, where, accessed by its own street, the property’s expansive gates open to an immense courtyard with space for 30 cars, surrounded by lush 40-foot-tall Canary Island palms. Host lavish parties across 20,000-square-feet of space with large and formal gathering areas, or entertain guests for a weekend staycation at your two-story guest house. A walking/jogging trail meanders the perimeter of the estate and its sweeping four plus-acre, exceptionally manicured backyard. Entertain a slice of European lifestyle with resort amenities galore including a pool with pool house and outdoor tennis court. Welcome home to your one-of-a-kind escape—one of the finest ever offered—in the heart of Los Angeles” stated on the Concierge Auctions website.

The Villa Firenze property is made up of two distinct parcels, this gives the owner the option to expand the building structure or develop smaller fractions of the lots.

Some of the homes architectural features include the home was built by award-winning architect William Hablinski, equipped with vaulted ceilings, marble and stone flooring, arched doorways, crown molding, and multiple fireplaces.

The home is located in a community within Los Angeles with notable residents such as: Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, and Kimora Lee Simmons.

“Many of the world’s most desirable, coveted items are sold at auctions—and like these, Villa Firenze is also a work of art in itself” Mr. Udvar-Hazy said in a statement.