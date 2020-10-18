BEVERLY HILLS — This past weekend the Beverly Hills Art Show showcased over 250 artist and their exclusive collections located all over the world. In order to follow the CDC guidelines the art show this year was a virtual experience.

The art show displayed unique and intricate forms of creativity from photography, mixed media, sculptures, ceramics, drawings, paintings and much more.

Saturday’s itinerary Initialed Robert Miller’s sit down with sculpture David Falossi. Followed by a personal home tour with art collector Steven Clark and some of his favorite pieces acquired from the Beverly Hills Art Show over the years. Martin Durazo hosted a discussion with panelist Carol Klimek and Bethany Robert in reference to their paintings. Finally, A dialogue with Shakir Muwwakkil on portrait photography was also featured.

The Beverly Hills Art Show was first established back in 1973 when pop-up shops and stores were less common.

“I couldn’t help but let the beauty of the area inspire me” said Falossi “a lot of people may not appreciate the history up here because there usually just passing by but I like to share my work with the locals”.

The Beverly Hills Art Show is a chance to celebrate with the community and one to share and express their passion for artistic creativity.

“When I was a kid I was always making something” said Falossi “art was always a pleasure and passion of mine.”

“I have never regretted any piece of art, even the ones that have taken months to pay off I never regret. When I was a ranger patrolling the Beverly Hills Art Show event at times I would be patrolling 10 hours at a time and that gave me the chance to get to know some of the artists on a personal level and really made me appreciate art work” said art collector Clark.