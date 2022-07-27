BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, July 25, the Beverly Hills City Council in a special meeting called by Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse voted to not enforce a potential new health order by the Los Angeles County for an indoor mask mandate.

Bosse called the special meeting following information she received that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was considering the possibility of implementing a county wide indoor mask mandate because of the rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.



If the hospitalization rate does not reduce by Thursday, July 28, a new health order could go into effect on Friday, July 29. Director of Public Health, Barbara Ferrer suggested they take a pause noting “cases in the county may be leveling off,” Ferrer told reporters. “We are likely to want to take a pause on moving too quickly on universal masking.”

“Our job is to be proactive and public about what we believe,” Bosse said. “This is a united City Council and community that cares about health. We are not where we were in 2020, and now we need to move forward as a community and be part of the solution,” Bosse stated.



On July 25, the Los Angeles Public Health department announced 15,313 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths.



The LACDPH released the latest data on COVID-19:

-15,319 New COVID-19 cases (3,268,588 cases to date)

-Monday 7/25 – 3,072

-Sunday 7/24 – 5,333

-Saturday 7/23 – 6,914

-33 New deaths due to COVID-19 (32,637 deaths to date)

-Monday 7/25 – 5

-Sunday 7/24 – 8

o Saturday 7/23 – 20

-Hospitalization numbers are unavailable due to the delay in reporting from the California Department of Public Health

-More than 12,312,000 individuals tested; 24 percent of people tested positive to date

The following came in-part from the CDPH website indicating that as of July 22, 2022, masks are strongly recommended.

“Wear A Mask When Recommended or Required: Under California’s mask guidance, masks are strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings. Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities. Local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state requirements based on local conditions,” reads a statement from the LA County Department of Public Health.