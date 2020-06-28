BEVERLY HILLS— Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Beverly Hills will issue fines to those not complying with the mandatory L.A. County Public Health protocols of wearing face coverings in public.

On the Beverly Hills website, it states: “All persons shall wear face coverings that cover their mouth and nose openings such as scarves (dense fabric, without holes), bandanas, neck gaiters, or other fabric face coverings, when they leave their homes or places of residence for essential activities, such as taking a walk through their neighborhood, if that person has potential to come within six feet of another person not a member of their household.”

The penalty for not abiding by the requirement is an administrative citation. The first offense is a fine of $100, the second offense is a fine of $200, the third and subsequent offenses are fines of $500.

This policy, implemented in late April, still stands. Instances have emerged throughout Los Angeles of individuals refusing to wear face coverings in public on the basis of health conditions. As confirmed by the American Lung Association, there is no scientific evidence that suggests wearing standard masks causes harm to the immune system. This even applies to those with pre-existing lung conditions.

Those who have concerns about individuals or businesses not complying with the orders may contact Beverly Hills Code Enforcement at 310-285-1119.

For further information related to COVID-19 in Beverly Hills visit: http://beverlyhills.org/citymanager/newsroom/novelcoronaviruscovid19/?NFR=1