HOLLYWOOD—It seems like it gets earlier and earlier each year. On Friday, November 8, the nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards were announced and we have another record broken. Beyonce is now the most nominated artist in Grammy history with a total of 99 nominations.

She picked up 11 nominations this year including the Big 3, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Yes, her country album “Cowboy Carter” could be the album that finally earns Beyonce her first Grammy for Album of the Year after being nominated for the big prize 5 times prior and never winning.

She will face some tough competition in that race as she goes up against Taylor Swift yet again for “The Tortured Poets Department. Swift has won Album of the Year 4 times, more than any other artist in Grammy history. Followed behind Beyonce is Kendrick Lamar, Charlie xcx and Billie Eilish with 7 nominations each. I feel like Kendrick is a frontrunner in that Record of the Year Grammy. He picked up 2 noms for Record and Song of the Year for his ubiquitous hit “Not Like Us;” that diss track against rapper Drake.

Lamar has never won either of those categories so it could be a first and a welcome first for the critically acclaimed rapper. However, he’ll have to battle against Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” The Beatles “Now and Then,” Charli xcx “360,” “Good Luck, Babe” from Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift and Post Malone for “Fortnight.” Speaking of Carpenter, she earned 6 nominations, as did Swift and Roan who is nominated for Best New Artist.

A partial list of this year’s nominees can be seen below:

Album of the Year

-Andre 3000 “New Blue Sun”

-Beyonce “Cowboy Carter”

-Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”

-Charlie xcx “Brat”

-Jacob Collier “Djesse Vol. 4”

-Billie Eilish “Hit me Hard and Soft

-Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

-Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

Record of the Year

-The Beatles “Now and Then”

-Beyonce “Texas Hold ‘Em”

-Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

-Charli xcx “360”

-Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

-Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

-Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”

-Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”

Song of the Year

-“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

-“Birds of a Feather”

-“Die With a Smile”

-“Fortnight”

-“Good Luck, Babe!”

-“Not Like Us”

-“Please Please Please”

-“Texas Hold ‘Em”

Best New Artist

-Benson Boone

-Sabrina Carpenter

-Doechii

-Khruanbin

-RAYE

-Chappell Roan

-Shaboozey

-Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

-Beyonce “Bodyguard”

-Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

-Charli xcx “Apple”

-Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

-Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”

Best Pop Vocal Album

-Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”

-Billie Eilish “Hit Me Hard and Soft”

-Ariana Grande “Eternal Sunshine”

-Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

-Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

Best Country Album

-Beyonce “Cowboy Carter”

-Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”

-Kacey Musgraves “Deeper Well”

-Chis Stapleton “Higher”

-Lainey Wilson “Whirlwind”

Best Rock Album

-The Black Crowes “Happiness Bastards”

-Fontaines D.C. “Romance”

-Green Day “Saviors”

-IDLES “TANGK”

-Pearl Jame “Dark Matter”

-The Rolling Stones “Hackney Diamonds”

-Jack White “No Name”

Best R&B Album

-Chris Brown “11:11 (Deluxe)”

-Lalah Hathaway “VANTABLACK”

-Muni Long “Revenge”

-Lucky Daye “Algorithm”

-Usher “COMING HOME”

Best Rap Album

-J. Cole “Might Delete Later”

-Common & Pete Rock “The Auditorium, Vol. 1”

-Doechii “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

-Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)”

-Future & Metro Booming “We Don’t Trust You”

To view a full list of nominees visit: www.grammy.com. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 2 at the Crytop.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on CBS and Paramount + at 8 p.m. EST. A host for the festivities has not yet been announced.