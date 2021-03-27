CELEBRITY—Grammy Award winner Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter 39, was a victim to thieves who stole over a million dollars in designer dresses and other expensive items on Saturday, March 27.

According to reports, the storage units are owned by Beyonce’s production and management company Parkwood Entertainment which was based in New York until the company moved to Los Angeles in 2016.

Parkwood Entertainment was targeted by thieves twice this month, the criminals stole valuable items from 3 storage units, the police report log list of items taken included children’s toys, photos, and handbags.

The case is being investigated by The Los Angeles Police Department; the suspects have not been apprehended.

Beyonce’s claim to fame began in 1990 when she was the lead singer of the R&B group, Destiny’s Child. Beyonce branched out on her own and became the best multi-platinum female artist in the world.

Beyonce has been cast as the lead female in films such as Cadillac Records, The Fighting Temptations, just to name a few. Beyonce was nominated for 4 Grammy Awards and won 1 of them for the film Homecoming. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, and Jay-z’s nine-year-old daughter won her first Grammy for vocals in Brown Skin Girl.