BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday, October 23 that with Halloween and the holiday season fast approaching, it is important to remember that transportation safety is a shared responsibility.

Driving under the influence can harm others on the road—especially individuals walking or cycling without the protective barrier of a vehicle. Whether driving, biking, or walking, here are some essential tips to keep everyone safe:

-Plan Ahead: Arrange transportation before heading out to events where alcohol might be involved.

-Follow the Rules: Obey traffic signals and signs to ensure a smooth flow.

-Know your limits: Understand how alcohol and drugs affect you personally.

-Wear Your Seatbelt: Always buckle up, no matter how short the trip.

-Watch for Pedestrians: Always yield to those on foot.

For more information, visit beverlyhills.org/transportation or call 310-285-1000.