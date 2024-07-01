BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that it is hosting an multi-family ADU Community Workshop on Monday, July 8.

The workshop will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Beverly Hills City Hall Municipal Gallery. Participants can join BH planners for an interactive workshop to discuss potential changes to multi-family Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) regulations.

Key topics include height, floor area, and setbacks. The participation of the public will be valuable feedback for our Planning Commission and the Beverly Hills City Council.

The city of Beverly Hills posted on its website that Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are attached or detached units that provide complete, independent living facilities for sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation on the same site as a single-family residence or multi-family building.

Sometimes called second units or granny units, ADUs can be an effective way to provide additional housing on single- and multi-family properties where housing units already exist. ADUs cannot be sold separately from the main residence; but can be optionally rented for periods of 31 days or longer. ADUs are allowed on any property that is zoned for residential or mixed-use that has an existing or proposed dwelling unit.

The City Council adopted Ordinance No. 24-O-2892 amending the ADU regulations in the Beverly Hills Municipal Code (BHMC) on March 18, 2024, which became effective on April 18, 2024. The ordinance includes, but is not limited to, amendments to the BHMC that:

-Repeal and replace the existing ADU code sections [BHMC §10-3-409; §10-3-603.5; §10-3-702.5; §10-3-803.5; §10-3-902.5; §10-3-1002.5; §10-3-1102.5] with a new Article 50 (Accessory Dwelling Units and Junior Accessory Dwelling Units) in Title 10, Chapter 3 (Zoning) of the BHMC to comprehensively regulate ADU development consistent with state law, including local standards beyond state law minimums for single-family development;

-Amend the Definitions section [BHMC §10-3-100]; and

-Create a discretionary review path for ADUs located on any residential property developed with a single-family residence to allow ADUs that do not conform to the proposed by-right objective standards [BHMC §10-3-3600].

For those unable to attend in person, they can join the virtual workshop on Zoom transpiring on July 31. That workshop will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about the event visit www.beverlyhills.org/adu.