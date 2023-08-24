BEVERLY HILLS—The city will be celebrating the sixth annual NEXT NIGHT Street Festival on Saturday, September 23 from 4 p.m. thru 9 p.m. The event will be held on the 200 block of South Beverly Drive with land live music and family entertainment.

The city indicated on its website that the event is free and is a partnership with the Next BH Committee and will include food trucks, art, games, attractions and a beer and wine garden. Businesses along South Beverly Drive will provide experiences and promotions throughout the evening.

“Thank you to the Next Beverly Hills Committee for organizing another spectacular NEXT NIGHT out. I love the fact that our next generation leaders have created an event for the entire community – young, older and everything in-between,” said Mayor Julian Gold. “This is an opportunity for all of us to come to South Beverly Drive to celebrate our community. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin will be the headliner performing Bob Marley hits: “One Love,” “Three Little Birds,” “No Woman No Cry,” “Get Up Stand Up,” “Is This Love,” and more.

“NEXT NIGHT is a perfect way for residents of all ages to reconnect and get involved with the community,” said Next Beverly Hills Committee Chair Noah Etessami. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy the music and what Beverly Hills has to offer!”

DJ Keybo will control the music with special performances by the Beverly Hills High School Madrigals, Drum Line, Dance Team and Theatrical Students.

“Last year, over 5,000 community members showed up and had a blast, and this year we have added even more to enjoy – it’s not to be missed!” said NEXT NIGHT Chair Tiffany Davis. “We hope everyone will celebrate the end of summer with top entertainment, great food, activities for all ages, and great deals from local merchants.”

There will be a full street closure between Charleville Drive and Gregory Way from 6 p.m. on Friday, September 22 and end at 4 a.m. on Sunday, September 24.

For a full list of activities and more information visit beverlyhills.org/NEXTNIGHT.