BEVELRY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is alerting landlords and managers in Beverly Hills that they will be holding a Rent Registry Workshop on December 9.

The workshop is being held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in- person at the Beverly Hills City Hall Municipal Gallery located at 455 N. Rexford Dr.

Learn everything you need to know about rent control, registration, and more. The team will guide you through the process and answer all your question. Individuals that attend can learn the following:

-Understand the rent registry requirements

-Get your questions answered by City staff

-Ensure compliance and avoid penalties

RSVP now and reserve your spot. For more details, call the askBH customer service line at 310-285-1000 or visit beverlyhills.org/rentstabilization.