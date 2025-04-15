BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, April 14, the city of Beverly Hills launched WaterSmart, an innovative and user-friendly portal aimed to help residents manage their water use and utility billing efficiently.

Individuals using the system should have their utility bill ready when using WaterSmart, as the account number and customer number is needed to register.

Visit www.beverlyhills.org/WaterSmart to access the WaterSmart portal and take advantage of helpful features below like:

-Gain easy bill access: view and pay your bill online anytime. (Water, stormwater, refuse, and sewer)

-Monitor usage in near real-time: track your daily water consumption with up-to-date usage.

-Receive alerts: Set up personalized notifications to help manage usage and avoid unexpected charges.

-Efficiency tips: receive tailored, step-by-step actions to enhance your water-saving efforts and identify opportunities for greater efficiency.

-Signing up for the new portal is essential to avoid missed payments and any potential late fees.

For details on how to sign-up, visit www.beverlyhills.org/WaterSmartTips or call the askBH Hotline at 310-285-1000.