BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that dates have been announced for its outdoor siren testing system have been determined.

The city installed 12 outdoor emergency warning sirens strategically throughout Beverly Hills and will be doing a few tests to ensure they are working properly. When activated, the sirens broadcast siren tones and instructions on what the community should do when danger is near.

There will be a test on Sunday, September 29 at the ‘Just in Case BH’ event at Roxbury Park at 3:15 pm – siren locations 1,4 and 2 will be tested.

The citywide siren testing will also take place on Thursday, October 17 – all 12 sirens will be tested at 10:30 a.m.

During both tests, audible tones will be heard indicating it is a test. To learn more visit www.beverlyhills.org/outdoorwarning.