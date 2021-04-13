BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills Mayor Bob Wunderlich joined Mayors across the country in asking everyone to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the ‘Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.’

Lauren Santillana, Public Information Coordinator for the city of Beverly Hills indicated in a press release that the Wyland Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting and preserving the world’s oceans, waterways and marine life, developed the challenge back in 2011 to reward the community for positive conservative actions.

According to the My Water Pledge website, “My Water Pledge is a friendly competition between cities across the US to see who can be the most “water-wise.” Mayors nationwide will challenge their residents to conserve water, energy and other natural resources on behalf of their city through a series of informative, easy-to-use pledges online.

Cities with the highest percentage of resident who take the challenge win. Cities will compete in the following population categories: 5,000-29,999, 30,000-99,999, 100,000-299,999. 300,000-599,999, 600,000+). Participants in the winning cities are eligible to win hundreds of prizes. By the way, your mayor doesn’t have to participate for your city to win… But every person makes a difference! Last year, the challenge awarded more than $50,000 in prizes to nearly 300 residents in U.S. cities.”

The grand prize is a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with an estimated value of $42, 230.

Mayor Wunderlich has been a supporter of reducing water waste. “We replaced the landscaping at our house several years ago with drought tolerant landscaping and now we think it looks better than ever,” said Mayor Wunderlich.

From now through April 30, residents can make their online pledge to conserve water at mywaterpledge.com. To learn more about the City’s water conservation visit bhsaves.org.