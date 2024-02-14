BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that on February 20, 2024, the Beverly Hills City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the Proposed Rate Adjustments. If adopted, the Proposed Rate Adjustments for the Wastewater Charge and the Water Reliability Charge will go in effect on July 1, 2024.

Future adjustments will occur on January 1, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028. If adopted, Pass-through and Water Shortage Revenue Stabilization factors although currently not used, will be approved for use (if needed) for an additional five years beginning 30 days after adoption of the ordinance.

The adjustments to the water fixed service charges and volumetric charges will take effect on January 1, 2025. Future adjustments will occur on January 1, 2026, 2027, and 2028.

There were two town hall meetings that were held to discuss the issue on Wednesday, January 17 at 6 p.m. in City Hall, Municipal Gallery and Thursday, February 1 at 6 p.m.

The BH City Council Study Session on November 7, 2023 noted that the distribution of the Water and Wastewater Rates Public Notice Staff recommends that City Council authorize staff to proceed with a Public Notice and schedule a Public Hearing in February 2024 for the proposed recommended five-year water and wastewater customer rate adjustments in compliance with Proposition 218 requirements. For rebate information visit www.beverlyhills.org/rebates.

For any questions or comments contact askpw@beverlyhills.org or Public Works Customer Service at: 310 285 2467.