BEVERLY HILLS—Mayor Lili Bosse has joined Mayors across the country to participate in the long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the ‘Wyland National Mayor’s Challengefor Water Conservation.’

The Wyland Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s oceans, waterways and marine life. The challenge was created 11 years ago to reward community members for their positive conservative actions.

From now through April 30, residents of Beverly Hills can show support by making an online pledge to conserve water for a chance to win prizes at mywaterpledge.com.

According to a news release from the city of Beverly Hills, the city has continued to provide important services such as clean and safe drinking water to the community and upgraded its facilities and systems to preserve and limit its water usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beverly Hills reopened its Water Treatment Plant recently. The reopened plant will provide a local supply of reliable and clean water to residents without adding additional stress to the Metropolitan Water District resources. To learn more details about Beverly Hills water conservation visit bhsaves.org.