BEVERLY HILLS—On March 13, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that the city has launched its Preapproved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Program, offering plans for a selection of detached ADUs that are 70 percent complete. The prechecked plans already meet the City’s Building and Safety requirements and are ready for site-specific details.

“Preapproved plans streamline the process for homeowners to add an ADU to their property,” said Michael Forbes, Director of Community Development. “Instead of starting from scratch, property owners can select one of several ADU designs that have already completed much of the review process.”

Property owners must contract with the designer to use the plans and add site-specific information such as setbacks, utilities, and foundation details in order to secure a building permit.

Additional options will be available as the city continues to review and accept ADU plans submitted by qualified professionals.

“Preapproved plans” are architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing designs that comply with the City’s design and safety requirements, and are approximately 70 percent complete for permitting. The Designer-Owned Preapproved ADU Program streamlines the detached ADU construction process by providing property owners with ready-to-use, high-quality, code-compliant plans. Created in response to state ADU laws and Beverly Hills’ efforts to encourage ADU production, this program accelerates approvals process, reduce permit costs, and allows property owners to build ADUs faster, with the confidence that designs meet City standards.

PROPERTY OWNERS

Property owners save time and reduce costs by choosing from the city’s preapproved plans instead of commissioning custom designs. Owners simply contract with the designer, apply for a building permit, and add specific property details to move forward with construction.

For more information, see the Preapproved ADU – Property Owner Guide and Submittal Checklist.

DESIGNERS

The Preapproved ADU Program offers a unique opportunity for the design community to showcase their expertise and enhance the exceptional qualities of Beverly Hills’ housing stock. Participating designers gain exposure through the city of Beverly Hills website, faster project initiation for their clients, and retain full ownership of their designs.

AVAILABLE PREAPPROVED PLANS

The city has preapproved the ADU plans listed on the city’s website, which can be purchased directly from the designers. Some plans may not be suitable for all sites or conditions. For assistance with zoning or determining site eligibility call 310-285-1000 and ask to speak with a planner

To view available plans and permit requirements, visit www.beverlyhills.org/preapprovedadu.

The city reviewed the preapproved ADU plans provided here for code compliance. Preapproval does not constitute an endorsement or show preference for any designer, contractor, or professional associated with these plans. Property owners are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence before proceeding with a project.