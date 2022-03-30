BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will hold a brief ceremony to rededicate the City’s Water Treatment Plant after a seven-year closure on Thursday, March 31. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the Mayor of Beverly Hills and City Councilmembers, former City Commissioners and community members are expected to be in attendance. It will be held at the Beverly Hills Public Works Courtyard located at 345 Foothill Road.

The City’s Foothill Water Treatment Plant, which opened in 2003, has been closed for repairs since 2015. As the plant returns online, the city will capture and send treated water to the Sunset Reservoir for distribution. In line with the City Council’s sustainability and resiliency goals, the plant will now process and distribute roughly 20 percent of the City’s water supply, with the rest provided by Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD).