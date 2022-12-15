BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills was victorious following litigation with a landlord for illegally renting out apartments to patrons of ‘Airbnb,’ the online vacation rental website.

“In the City of Beverly Hills, short-term rentals in multi-unit complexes are prohibited,” said City Attorney Larry Wiener. “We are pleased to resolve this case and we would like to remind landlords who manage property in our City that short-term rentals have significant restrictions and the City will continue to actively enforce these regulations.”

According to a news release from the city of Beverly Hills, the defendant will pay Beverly Hills $75,000 in taxes owed, including penalties and interest. The defendant will also agree to, without consent, inspections to any unit of the property without notice. They will be further required to provide the city of Beverly Hills with documentation regarding all rental activities within a five day notice and one way waivers and releases in favor of the city. The rental of apartments or condominiums for less than 30 days is prohibited.