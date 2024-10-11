BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, October 9, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that a small brush fire erupted in the Franklin Canyon Reservoir area (within the city of Los Angeles boundary). The incident was first reported at 11:15 a.m.

Resources from the Beverly Hills Fire Department were on scene assisting LAFD and LA County Fire.

The fire is surrounded and not expected to advance, and we expect full extinguishment shortly. There were no homes threatened at the present time. By 12:20 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the brush fire at 1403 N Lake Dr. that all forward progress has stopped.

Firefighters held the brush fire to less than 3/4 acre with no structures damaged. There were no reported injuries. This incident is determined to be in LA County Fire jurisdiction.