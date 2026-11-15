BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Fire Department is currently conducting a training exercise at 237 S. Almont Dr. until November 15, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

The property is a single-family residence, and during their drill, residents may notice non-toxic training smoke and an increased presence of fire emergency vehicles in the area.

Neighbors adjacent to the property have been notified of the non-emergency training exercises. The exercises are only planned training and not a real emergency. The drills help ensure firefighters are prepared to respond quickly and effectively when our community needs them.

For any questions contact the Beverly Hills Fire Department at (310) 281-2743.